Jennifer Lopez insists she "just knows" that Ben Affleck is the one she's meant to spend the rest of her life with.

The 54-year-old singer and actress tied the knot with the Hollywood actor, 51, in 2022 - more than two decades after they initially dated before breaking things off - and she has explained why this time she knows the 'Air' star is going to be her lifelong partner after three failed marriages.

Speaking to Variety at the Golden Globes at Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (07.01.24), she said: "Because when they say, 'You know,' you know.

"And other times when you didn't know… you also didn't know.

"I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time that you ever leap into anything.

"I do, anyway, not just in my personal life but in my professional life too."

The 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker has 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony whilst Ben has Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer and Marc, 55, were married between 2004 and 2014.

Before then, the 'Marry Me' star was briefly married to dancer Cris Judd, 54, from 2001 to 2003.

Her first marriage was to Cuban waiter Ojani Noa from February 1997 to January 1998.

The 'Second Act' star has penned songs about her and Ben's relationship for her upcoming album 'This Is Me... Now', and she insists her spouse has no qualms about her opening up about their love life for her music.

The mother-of-two said: "I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I'm going to express myself.

"He's always my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his."