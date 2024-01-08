Rosamund Pike donned a “protective veil” at the Golden Globe Awards after being involved in a skiing accident.

The 44-year-old actress – who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in ‘Saltburn’ – walked the red carpet on Sunday (07.01.24) in a lacy all-black ensemble complete with an elaborate fascinator by Philip Treacy that partially covered her face, and she explained the headpiece wasn’t chosen just for fashion reasons.

Speaking to Marc Malkin for Variety and ‘Entertainment Tonight’s pre-show special, she said: “It’s a protective veil for the occasion.

“I had a [skiing] accident over Christmas. Not what you want knowing you’re coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January.”

The accident left Rosamund with her face “entirely smashed up” so she felt she needed to “do something”.

However, when Marc pointed out she looked injury-free, the ‘Gone Girl’ star admitted she was “healed” but still opted to keep the veil.

She said: “I kind of fell in love with the look.”

And Rosamund admitted she was “channelling” her ‘Saltburn’ alter ego, Lady Elspeth Catton, with her strapless black vintage Dior gown and black accessories.

After Marc noted her look evoked that of her character, she agreed: “Well, you know, you have to channel it don’t you?

“Either a sort of weird funeral vibe or maybe she wore black for her wedding.”

The actress felt the psychological thriller had given her the opportunity to “play” and “be extreme” with her awards get up.

She told E! News on the red carpet: "This film sort of gives you the entitlement to play and be extreme."