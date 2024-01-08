Margot Robbie dressed as "Superstar Barbie" at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The 33-year-old actress - whose red carpet wardrobe while promoting the 'Barbie' movie over the summer was inspired by iconic looks sported by the Mattel doll over the years - dazzled on the red carpet on Sunday (07.01.24) in a hot pink sequinned Armani gown, which she teamed with a similar-hued mesh shrug.

Variety and 'Entertainment Tonight' red carpet host Marc Malkin jokingly asked her: “What made you decide to wear pink today?”

Margot - who was nominated for the Golden Globe for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role in the film - laughed: “I don’t know, I just woke up and thought maybe this would be appropriate tonight. This is Armani and it is Superstar Barbie from 1977.”

And the Australian star admitted she “actually” felt like Superstar Barbie at the awards show, which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Margot also expressed her delight at the "sea of people wearing pink" just to watch the movie in cinemas.

She said: "When we would go to the theatre on opening weekend and seeing this sea of people wearing pink or dressed up as Ken, it was such a wild feeling and I haven’t seen this communal kind of experience since I was a kid.”

The blonde beauty - who accessorised her look with $3 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, including 30ct diamond studs and a 3ct D flawless old cut Golconda diamond ring with natural vivid pink stones - previously spoke of how much fun she and stylist Andrew Mukamel had had mining Barbie's archive for ideas for her promotional appearances.

She told People magazine: “We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited. We're pairing Barbie references with great designers.”