James Morrison worshipped his late partner as a “hero”.

The singer, 39, who has daughters Elsie, 15, and five-year-old Ada-Rose, with his 45-year-old former love Gill Catchpole, also used her as his muse for some of his most moving ballads before her shock passing on Friday. (05.01.24)

In an interview that has resurfaced since her death, James told the Daily Mirror about his admiration for the café owner in the moments after Ada’s birth: “When we got back to the ward I let all my emotion out. Gill was my hero.

“I’m still so in awe of how she got through it. She’s my rock. I’ve known her since I was playing open mic bars and was a van cleaner. I could never replace her.”

James also told Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show in 2019 about his admiration for Gill at the time of Ada’s birth: “(My daughter) was born just 1lb 11oz. She was really, really small, but now she’s a good strong baby. She makes up for it in volume.

“It’s good we've got to this point, as the first year was difficult. Everything that was hard is worth it now.

“(Gill) was feeling down after the baby, so I had so much admiration for her.

“I just wanted to write a song that sounded like sunshine on the radio. I wanted to lift her spirits, and she said I did that.”

Gill was reportedly found dead at home in Whitminster, Gloucestershire on Friday.

A source told The Sun: “It was a huge shock for them all. James is devastated and is being supported by his family.

“He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private.”

The Sun added a friend of Gill’s confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances around her death.

James and Gill met when her then-partner was lodging with James’ mum.

The singer’s career highlights have included him winning the Brit Award for best male solo artist in 2007, while Gill ran the Cotswold Sandwich Box in Whitminster.