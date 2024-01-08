The BT Group has revealed that old street cabinets will be replaced by EV (electric vehicles) charging points.

The tech company is hoping to convert up to 60,000 cabinets, which are currently being used to store phone cabling and broadband, across the UK, and will be trialling the programme in Scotland within weeks.

Speaking to the Financial Times, the managing director of Etc, the incubation arm of BT, Tom Guy said: “There’s a big gap between the chargers that we’ve got now and the chargers that we need in the future to really allow us to go fully electric.”

Guy promised that the company would be taking near end-of-life assets and repurposing them for "the next generation of services with EV.”

The programme comes after the UK government announced that it was hoping to dramatically increase the amount of EV chargers from around 50,000 to 300,000 by 2030, with Zapmap figures demonstrating that nearly a third of which are in London.