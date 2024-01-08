Figure Robotics has unveiled its “watch-and-learn” AI robot that will be able to perform human tasks.

The company created autonomous robots with the ability to comprehend and learn from watching people perform various tasks, with the end-goal of them potentially replacing humans in certain industries.

Taking to X (formally Twitter) the Figure Robotics account posted a video of the humanoid robot walking.

The company captioned the post: “Today we’re unveiling our Figure 01 robot.

“Watch as we demonstrate dynamic bipedal walking - a milestone the team was able to hit within 12 months of company inception.”

Figure Robotic’s CEO Brett Adcock further explained that the AI learned how to make coffee and promised more breakthroughs are on the way.

He wrote: “Figure-01 has learned to make coffee.

“Our AI learned this after watching humans make coffee.

“This is end-to-end AI: our neural networks are taking videos in, trajectories out.”

The company claims the robot required 10 hours of video observation for it to acquire the skills to make the drink, which was then transferred onto other machines via swarm learning.

The new “watch-and-learn” method of AI made by Figure Robotics and other companies, such as Agility and Elon Musk’s Tesla, promises to reduce the reliance on humans for manual labour whilst also improving efficiency and productivity.