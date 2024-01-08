Apple has begun reimbursing iPhone users in the US after it was sued for slowing down devices.

The tech giant was forced to fork out a whopping $500 million (£394m) settlement after it was found to have made older devices batteries slower.

Apple profusely denied the claim but agreed to the payout.

Across the pond, in the UK, Apple could end up paying a further £1.6 billion in compensation.

Consumer rights champion, Justin Gutmann filed a claim with the Competition Appeal Tribunal accusing Apple of intentionally hiding a power management tool in software updates, a process called throttling.

Mr. Gutmann said: “Instead of doing the honourable and legal thing by their customers and offering a free replacement, repair service or compensation, Apple instead misled people by concealing a tool in software updates that slowed their devices by up to 58 per cent.

“I’m launching this case so that millions of iPhone users across the UK will receive redress for the harm suffered by Apple’s actions.”

He added: “If this case is successful, I hope dominant companies will re-evaluate their business models and refrain from this kind of conduct.”

In a statement, Apple said: “We have never, and would never, do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades.

“Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.”