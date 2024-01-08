Jodie Comer was ordered to stop soothing crying babies during the making of her new film.

The 30-year-old ‘Killing Eve’ actress, who has no children, plays a petrified mum who flees her London home with her newborn amid an ecological flooding disaster in the upcoming survival movie ‘The End We Start From’.

She told The Sunday Times about the experience of handling different babies during its production: “It's such a lesson. The smallest baby was eight weeks. At first my hands were visibly shaking. My younger cousins have grown up now, so I’m not around babies an awful lot.

“It felt like a huge responsibility. I thought, ‘Wow, they’re so fragile’.”

Jodie added she became more confident with the babies on set and would try to calm the children during shooting – but was told to let them cry.

She said: “I became more comfortable, sometimes to my detriment! There are scenes where we needed a baby to cry but I was soothing him instead.

“The crew would shout, ‘Stop!’

“I was kind of falling in love with them.”

Jodie is rarely seen on screen in her new film without a baby, and several newborns had to be used as there are strict movie-making rules that state they can only work 20 minutes at a time.

The actress admitted that as part of her preparation for her role part she asked her best friend who recently had a baby questions about being a mum.

She added: “I also spent time with midwives – there is a birthing sequence. “Having not had a child myself, I wanted women to see the truth in what they saw.”

Jodie’s new film, directed by Mahalia Belo, is in cinemas on 19 January.