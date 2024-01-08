Selena Gomez wasn't gossiping about Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes.

The 31-year-old actress was caught on camera during the annual awards ceremony on Sunday (07.01.24) alongside close friend Taylor Swift and while it is thought that she had been gossiping about makeup mogul Kylie. 26, and her 'Wonka' star boyfriend Timothee Chalamet,28, an insider has now stepped in to quash the rumours.

A source told People: "She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie and she never even saw or spoke to them."

Fans on social media had also claimed that Selena - who starred as Timothee's love interest in the 2018 film 'A Rainy Day in New York' - had asked her former co-star for a picture during the glitzy awards night, but that 'The Kardashians' star Kylie had said no.

The comments come just one day after an insider claimed the former Disney Channel star was "really happy" with her new boyfriend Benny Bianco.

The insider said: "She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment.

"Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

Selena's friends and family are ultimately "happy that she's happy".

The cast and crew of 'Only Murders in the Building' - Selena's hit TV show - are also protective of the brunette beauty.

The insider added: "Everyone was a fan of hers before 'Only Murders', and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours.'"

Last year, a source revealed that Selena feels "safe and secure" with Benny.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She feels so safe and secure with him, so he felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans.

"Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her."

"He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."

Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber, Zedd and The Weeknd - feels she can be "her most authentic self with Benny without doubting his potential motives".

The source added: "It's taken a lot for her to let someone in, but Benny has proven himself to her and she appreciates his ideals and morals. She feels like she can give him a part of her heart that she hasn't been able to, or willing to, offer in a relationship in a very long time.