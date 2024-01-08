Lisa Bonet has filed for divorce from Jason Momoa.

The 56-year-old actress has been married to 'Aquaman' Jason, 44, since 2017 and has Lola, 16, and 15-year-old Nakoa-Wolf with him but announced in 2022 that they had called it quits and she has now filed for divorce, according to documents obtained by UsWeekly.

According to the documents, October 7, 2020 is their official date of separation, and "irreconcilable differences" are listed as as the reason for their split.

Upon announcing their split in January 2022, the couple noted that they did not think their parting was "newsworthy" but instead wanted to be "honest" with fans.

They explained that while they had grown apart romantically amid the COVID-19 pandemic, "the love between [them] carries on", and they want to set an example for their children by freeing each other.

The statement read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding - and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so - We share our Family news - That we are parting ways in marriage.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy - But so that - as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other - to be who we are learning to become..."

It concluded: "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our Children. Teaching our Children What's possible - Living the Prayer May Love Prevail"

Lisa is also a mother to actress Zoe Kravitz, 35, whom she has with her first husband, musician Lenny Kravitz.