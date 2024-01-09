Donna Kelce finds New Year's resolutions "too hard to keep".

The 71-year-old star is the mother of NFL players Travis Kelce - who is currently dating pop megastar Taylor Swift - and Jason Kelce and when asked whether she has set herself any goals for the year ahead, admitted that she doesn't do that anymore but believes her sons do for the sake of their careers.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Not really, no they're too hard to keep. I don't do any [manifestations] but I'm sure my sons do for their careers! I know they go through it, but me, I'm done with working so I don't do that anymore."

Donna - who previously worked in banking - also finds it "surreal" that her sons now seem to get along so well when she tunes into their 'New Heights' podcast as she recalled that there was "a lot of fighting" between the pair when they were growing up.

She said: "It's very surreal - they weren't that way when they were little. There was a lot of fighting, throwing each other on the couch. But it makes me feel wonderful that they have such a close bond. We have a small family, uncle didn't have any children, aunt didn't have any children so I think that's why they are as close as they are."

Donna previously explained that her son and Taylor are "making their own story" together and admitted that she didn't have much to say when it came to her his high-profile romance.

She told Extra: “I'll tell you, it's just... they're making their own story, and I don't even have to say anything, they're just doing it all themselves.”