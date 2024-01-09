'Stranger Things' has confirmed Sadie Sink is returning for season five.

The Netflix sci-fi favourite is back in production for its coming fifth and final season, and the streaming platform has shared a behind the scenes photo of the cast and crew getting to work.

In the snap, Sadie can be seen among her cast members, despite her character Max Mayfield's fate being uncertain at the end of season four.

The post on the show's official social media accounts read: "THIS IS A CODE RED. STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!! (sic)"

As well as Sadie, the black and white picture also included fellow cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and more.

The only dash of colour in the picture was a red illuminated number five sign in the background.

Production was initially set to get under way after the end of the two-part fourth series, but the SAG-Aftra and Screen Writers Guild strikes meant work was delayed.

In November, David Harbour - who plays Jim Hopper in the show - revealed he got the call about production resuming just 10 minutes after the actors' strike was announced to have ended.

He told Variety: "I mean, we got to film that last season of 'Stranger Things', don’t we? I got to be down there, like, in a couple of days.

"We got to get going - we're late... They literally called me, I think it was 10 minutes after the SAG thing on Twitter.

"The first AD [Assistant Director] is like, 'So, get the flight for you on Monday, right? We'll be acting in Atlanta.' "

Details about the upcoming finale are being kept under wraps and a launch date is yet to be confirmed, but writing got back underway when the first of the Hollywood strikes ended in September.