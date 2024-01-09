'I went hysterical' Abbey Clancy couldn't stop crying as she feared MS diagnosis

2024/01/09 07:00 (GMT)

Abbey Clancy couldn't stop crying when she saw a doctor because she feared she was going to be diagnosed with MS - but her jeans were just too tight.

The 37-year-old model thought she was going to be told she had multiple sclerosis (MS) - a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, which can cause problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance - after Goggling her symptoms when she started to feel some numbness in her lower body.

Speaking on her and husband Peter Crouch's 'NewlyWeds' podcast, she said: "It’s when I had these jeans on, they were so tight they would stop the blood where I was sitting down.

"But googling it, it was MS."

With Abbey in tears about her possible diagnosis, the doctor did reveal she had a mental health issue regarding her health fears.

She explained: "I’d been holding [anxiety] in so much that when I got to the doctor, I went hysterical and couldn’t stop crying.

"He was like, 'You haven’t got MS but you’ve got a mental health issue.' "

Peter added: "Health anxiety is a thing. She has got an issue with that."

The 42-year-old former footballer wants Abbey to "worry less" because she tends to "take on everyone's problems".

He said: "It’s a nice thing but it takes its toll."

Last year, the couple - who married in 2011 - revealed they had renewed their wedding vows in December 2022.

Abbey told HELLO! magazine at the time: "We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle.

"I feel like the luckiest person on earth.

"The Maldives is a magical place, so to renew our vows there was perfect. It still feels like a dream."

