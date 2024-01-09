Travis Barker has revealed his dating rules for his teenage daughter Alabama.

The Blink-182 rocker's girl with ex-wife Shanna Moakler turned 18 last month, and she's asked her father a series of questions about leaving the house on her own and meeting up with boys and he revealed himself to be a protective parent.

When asked in a TikTok video what he would do if she tried to sneak out the house on her own, the 48-year-old drummer told Alabama he would "tell you how dangerous it is and maybe try to put you on a restriction."

She then asked: "What would you do if I went out with a boy, and I just completely stopped answering?"

He replied: "I would come to your location, and I would find you."

Travis - who also has son Landon, 20, with Shanna, and is stepfather to her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whose biological father is former boxer Oscar De La Hoya - also doesn't like the idea of the TikToker being at home alone with a male friend, and if they went to the bedroom and shut the door, he would check on his daughter.

Travis welcomed his first child with his third wife Kourtney Kardashian, 44, into the world in November, a son named Rocky Thirteen.

He is now a stepfather to the Poosh founder's three kids, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and eight-year-old Reign, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Oscar - who also has Jacob and Devon, both 25, from previous relationships - is "grateful" the musician "stepped up" and became a "father figure" for Atiana.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight' last year: "Look, I didn't raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due, I'm grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter. I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place - I'm obviously a father, and I'm proud of it. But, again, I'm grateful for what they've done. Especially with Barker. He's obviously stepped up to the plate."