Sydney Sweeney gets "nervous" for glamorous red carpet appearances.

The 26-year-old actress - who is best known for starring as Cassie Howard in the HBO drama series 'Euphoria' - explained that she prefers being on set in character rather than turning up at glitzy events because the "real" Sydney Seeney is more comfortable wearing simple clothes and "running around barefoot" without any makeup.

She told Vogue: "I feel empowered through my femininity. It’s fun to be both. That’s what’s so cool about just being human—we can be anything that we want to be. There are different versions of me when it comes to red carpet and on the set. When I’m on set [for a role], I feel at home, comfortable, and confident. I’m also this other character, and it is the one making these choices and getting judged and saying all these things. But when it comes to a red carpet, I get nervous because everybody is like, ‘Here’s Sydney Sweeney!’ But in reality, Sydney Sweeney is a girl who is usually wearing no makeup, jeans and a T-shirt, and running around barefoot outside."

The former 'White Lotus' star recently made an appearance in a Rolling Stones music video and hit back at the critics of her racy look in the clip by reminding them that she has found "empowerment" in learning to "embrace" her body for what it is.

She told Glamour UK magazine’s December digital issue: “One of the questions I get is, ‘Are you a feminist?’

“I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have. That’s sexy and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.

“I’m in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good. All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle.

“I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts?

“It’s the cool things in this career that I had no idea I’d get to do.”