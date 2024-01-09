Jennifer Lopez loves to discover new pieces of jewellery.

The 54-year-old pop superstar made an appearance at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday (07.01.24) wearing a gown by Nicole + Felicia with a long train and a corseted bodice adorned with giant roses, and accessorised with Boucheron jewels from its hummingbird-inspired Hopi collection.

Now, her stylist Rob Zangardi has explained that the 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker is so fond of "bling" that she loves the process of searching for new pieces to go with a new red carpet look.

He told Vogue: "Jennifer loves bold, exciting jewellery that adds a personal flavour to her already amazing looks. Her love for bling is well-known, and discovering new pieces that bring joy and excitement is always the most fun part of the process."

The stylist went on to add that pink is a personal favourite of Jennifer's and that the stones she wore along with the puffy custom gown were the "perfect match" for her the dress.

He added: "Pink is one of her favourite colours to wear. The pink morganite stones were the perfect match to Jennifer’s custom gown, they complemented the look so well.”

The ''Marry Me' actress - who has twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Antony - tied the knot with fellow Hollywood star Ben Affleck in 2022, some two decades after they had initially dated, and whilst he did not accompany her on the red carpet, she was asked what makes her so sure he is the one.

She told Variety: "Because when they say, 'You know,' you know.'

"And other times when you didn't know… you also didn't know. 'I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time that you ever leap into anything."