Jeremy Allen White's stylist wanted to create a "more wave-like texture" with his hair for the Golden Globe Awards.

The 32-year-old actor rocked his famous curls for his appearance at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday (07.01.24) just before walking away with the gong for Best Actor in a TV series for his role in 'The Bear' and now his stylist KC Fee has explained that she had been reducing the "tightness" of his locks to create a more natural kind of look.

She told People: "The inspiration for Jeremy’s 2024 Golden Globes look is to work with his organic lived-in style and texture and then add some refinement. Lately, I have been pulling tightness out of his curls to create a more wave-like texture."

The 'Iron Claw' actor was recently unveiled as the latest model for Calvin Klein's Spring 2024 campaign but admitted it came as a complete surprise to him as he "didn't see" himself ever stripping off to promote the underwear brand.

He told GQ magazine: "You couldn't help but look at the [Calvin Klein] billboard [in Manhattan]. It's so massive. I always associated it – and still associate it – with New York City itself.

“They've done such a beautiful job with these campaigns for so long. They always get really interesting people....

“I didn't see this in my future necessarily. Who grows up thinking, Yeah, I'll be in a Calvin Klein campaign?”

Jeremy told the outlet he ran, jumped rope and did calisthenics, as well as ate a lot of fish, to prepare to strip tohis underwear for the shoot - but the week before he fell ill with "a chest thing".