Kaley Cuoco let her nine-month-old daughter watch 'Succession'.

The 'Based On A True Story' star, 38, has nine-month-old Matilda with her actor partner Tom Pelphrey, 41, and she has admitted she is not against her little girl having screentime, be it TV or an iPad, and has called on people to stop being so judgemental after a conversation with another mom on a flight.

Revealing she and her little one watched the finale of the hit satirical comedy-drama, which has some colourful language use, she told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday's (09.01.24) 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': "I knew our flight was coming up. I was like, ''Oh, my god. How are you going to do this?' ...I said, ''Are you going to watch some TV, put some TV on for the kid?' She was like, 'Oh, no. We don't allow TV yet for our kid.' And I was thinking, Matilda just watched the first season of Succession last week.

"I was like, okay, so are we not supposed to do that? I don't understand. I'm like not kidding. We watched the finale. She's like, oh my god."

Matilda was "really shocked" by the ending of the programme and burst into tears.

Kaley continued: "I told her the show was over, she cried.

"I think I'm doing everything the opposite than people are doing."

Jimmy reassured her that he was brought up on television.

He noted: "Now I think television is books, and iPads are television."

Kaley agreed.

He then quipped: "Like, if you can keep them off the iPad, yeah, put her in front of the television, no problem at all."

The 'Big Bang Theory' star then admitted: "Oh, she loves her iPad, too."

He asked: "Oh, she's got an iPad?"

Kaley replied: 'Oh, she's watching everything. I have no shame. As long as she's not crying."

Jimmy then asked how the tot can work the iPad and Kaley revealed: "She is getting really good. It's scary. She can move. The hands move."

Kaley called out the mom-shamers and insisted a little 'Succession' for her baby is no harm.

She added: "One or the other, we'll see. A lot of judgment. Stop judging the moms out there. Come on, guys. Let them watch Succession."

Kaley then gushed over how protective Tom is of Matilda.

She said: "She is nine months old. He still holds her where her head won't fall. Honey, I think her head is okay."