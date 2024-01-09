'Sea of Thieves' could be coming to PlayStation and Switch this year.

The action-adventure multiplayer pirate game launched as an Xbox exclusive in 2018, though the reputable industry leaker Jeff Grubb claims that Microsoft is considering releasing the title on the Sony and Nintendo consoles.

During an episode of his podcast, 'Game Mess', Jeff said: "I'd only heard about PlayStation. Possibly for an early 2024 release, and have been trying to source it more extensively since then."

Former Axios journalist Stephen Totilo, who appeared on the podcast, added that Microsoft had "declined to comment" after he approached the tech juggernaut about the news, and emphasised that he is "unable to verify if Sea of Thieves to PlayStation is still an active plan for Microsoft."

Stephen also revealed that while he had heard the company was considering releasing the game on PlayStation, he insisted his "source with plans for the port" did not make any mention of the Nintendo Switch.

After its 2018 debut, 'Sea of Thieves' has received a myriad of regular updates, including crossovers with over Microsoft gaming properties, such as 'Gears of War' and 'Halo'.

Most recently, the title launched single player servers in December, in an effort to help new players get to grips with the controls and mechanics of the game.