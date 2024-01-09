TGI Fridays has partnered with Nordcurrent for the restaurant simulator mobile game 'Cooking Fever'.

The chain is set to bring the exhilarating experience of running one of their restaurants to mobile gamers with games developer Nordcurrent, who has previously produced titles such as 'Airplane Chefs' and 'Sniper Arena'.

In a press release, the SVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer at TGI Fridays Kathleen Schloth said: "We value the opportunity to introduce a beloved restaurant brand, present in more than 60 countries, to gaming enthusiasts, and strengthen TGI Friday’s brand awareness.

"Also, the collaboration is going to reinforce ‘Cooking Fever’s’ position as a leading game in the simulation game industry, setting new standards for culinary-themed gaming experiences.”

The title will be the restaurant's first venture into the gaming industry, with 'Cooking Fever' already proving popular among players, considering it has been downloaded over 400 million times worldwide since its initial 2014 release, according to Nordcurrent CEO Victoria Trofimova.

Kathleen also emphasised that the company was excited to share with gamers what working at their restaurants was like.

She explained: "The collaboration between Nordcurrent and TGI Fridays extends our brand into the digital realm, offering a meticulously crafted virtual representation of our iconic restaurant.

"TGI anticipates a mutually beneficial partnership that expands our reach, enhances brand recognition, and contributes to the ongoing success of our global restaurant chain.”