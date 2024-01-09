Microsoft has confirmed it is automatically banning 'Baldur's Gate 3' players for uploading video captures that feature in-game nudity.

Xbox gamers had been receiving bans from the company for uploading videos from the Larian-developed title that were automatically captured, though had conceded that they would be willing to remove the suspensions "if actions are deemed to have been taken in error", before suggesting that users should turn off the auto-upload feature to avoid bans.

In a post on X (previously Twitter) Microsoft wrote: "To provide clarity on Baldur's Gate 3 mature content enforcement actions.

"Xbox account suspensions are not automatic. Each clip is reviewed by a moderator and, if found in violation of our safety and content policies, actioned accordingly.

"Our team evaluates appeals and can reverse suspensions if action was taken in error."

Microsoft insisted they would not adjust their policies in response to the situation, and instead emphasised that it was the players' responsibility to ensure they do no breach their terms and conditions.

They explained: "If this was a first offense, for example, we will remove the suspension and let players know why it happened and how to avoid future issues (e.g. how to turn off auto-upload when sensitive content is being captured)."