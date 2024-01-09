Amazon is using AI to help users buy clothes.

The tech giant sells everything from books and CDs to clothes and gadgets on the worldwide shopping platform and has now developed a "deep learning-based algorithm" which claims to offer assistance to those making fashion choices from sizing options to style details.

In a blog post, Amazon said: "Not sure what size to order? Nobody wants to spend time cross-referencing reviews, size charts, product images, and detailed product descriptions. That’s why we use AI and machine learning models to recommend a size that’s just for you on each product’s detail page.

"We developed a deep learning-based algorithm to help each customer find their best-fitting size in any style. It considers the sizing relationships between brands and their size systems, a product’s reviews and other details, and a customer’s own fit preferences. The feature then recommends in real-time the best-fitting size for a customer."

The blog post added that an "anonymous algorithm" will analyse other purchases and move with time, so can take into consideration factors such as changing sizes.

It continued: "The algorithm anonymously clusters together customers with similar size and fit preferences, and products with a similar fit. From there, the algorithm learns from millions of product details, such as style, size chart, and customer reviews, and billions of anonymized customer purchases. It also takes into account sizes bought and kept by similar customers for the same product, or for similar-fitting products.

"We know that sizes may change over time. We built the algorithm so it’s continuously learning and self-adapting to changes in customers’ size needs. For example, if you bought child pants in a certain size this month, the algorithm will consider that you might need a bigger size in the coming months."