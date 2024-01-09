Trinny Woodall 'dipping a toe' back into dating after Charles Saatchi split

Trinny Woodall is "dipping a toe" back into the dating pool.

The 59-year-old celebrity stylist - who split from 80-year-old businessman Charles Saatchi in 2023 after a decade together - has been giving her social media followers tips on how to stress for a first date, but she admitted she's feeling "out of her depth".

She wrote on Instagram: "If, like me, you’re tiptoeing into the dating pool this year and feeling a little out of your depth, don’t panic – @chloedallolio and I have cracked the code on date dressing for the woman you are today."

Trinny - who "hasn't been on any dates yet" - revealed she is ready to try to find some romance again as she gave her followers some advice.

She continued: "No need to deviate from your signature style – feeling comfortable and confident is a non-negotiable and then you can dial up the sexiness with accessories and makeup.

"Think about a peekaboo moment for a fabulous bra, a neckline or necklace that accentuates your shape, and a sultry smoky eye.

"And don’t forget to choose a lip shade that’s kiss-proof…"

Following her split from Charles, she revealed her 20-year-old daughter Lyla Eluchaoff - who she had with her late ex husband Johnny Elichaoff - "mothered" her as she got used to her new life.

She told Woman and Home magazine: "I’ve been through some tough times recently but I’m feeling good. Lyla likes to mother me.

“We are pretty close because she doesn’t have a dad. We know we only have each other, so we have to sort stuff out quicker after an argument."

Trinny was married to Lyla's father from 1999 until 2008.

Johnny - who had battled an addiction to painkillers for 20 years - died by suicide in 2014.

