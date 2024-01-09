Timothée Chalamet has denied his girlfriend Kylie Jenner snubbed his pal Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes.

The 31-year-old actress was caught on camera alongside close friend Taylor Swift deep in conversation at the star-studded bash in Los Angeles on Sunday (07.01.24), and while it is thought that she had been gossiping about the 'Kardashians' star and her beau, those rumours have been quashed.

Now, the 'Wonka' star is speaking out to pour cold water on any kind of speculation of a feud between his 'A Rainy Day In New York' co-star and himself and his partner.

Asked if he and Selena are "cool", he replied to TMZ: “Of course."

Then pressed if Kylie was “being a mean girl and snubbing Selena,” he simply said "no".

Fans on social media claimed that Selena had asked Timothée for a picture during the glitzy awards night, but Kylie had allegedly said no.

A source told People: "She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie and she never even saw or spoke to them."

Meanwhile, Timothée is said to be "incredibly appreciative" of Kylie's support amid awards season.

The 28-year-old movie star and the 26-year-old beauty mogul turned the ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Hollywood on Sunday (07.01.24) into a date night.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Things have been going very well between Kylie and Timothée. They are extremely supportive of one other and like to be there for each other.

"Kylie is extremely busy and has so many of her own things going on, but she makes an effort to show up for Timothée. It means a lot to him to have her support and that she goes out of her way for him and the things he's passionate about. He is so incredibly appreciative and sees a side of Kylie that she doesn't necessarily show everyone."