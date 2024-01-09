James Morrison discovered his wife dead at their home.

The ‘You Give Me Something’ singer, 39, was confronted with the tragic scene after a friend failed to get in contact with Gill Catchpole, 45, an inquest was told on Tuesday (09.01.24).

The hearing was also informed Gill - who had two daughters, Elsie, 15, and five-year-old Ada-Rose Catchpole, with James - was found at the house she shared with the singer and their children in Whitminster, Gloucestershire. on Friday. (05.01.24)

Police said they were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Gill's death.

A post mortem gave a provisional cause of death for the mum-of-two as “ligature suspension”.

Gill was identified by her driving licence and family members at the scene, the court heard, and the full inquest in Gloucestershire was adjourned to a date to be fixed by Gloucestershire Coroner Roland Wooderson.

Samples were taken from her body for toxicological analysis, the coroner was told.

The hearing was told James had a key to the property and found his wife on entering.

Paramedics and police were called after he found her and she was pronounced dead at 9.37am.

An interview that has resurfaced since caterer Gill’s passing showed James worshipped her.

He told the Daily Mirror about his admiration for his partner in the moments after their daughter Ada’s birth.

James said: “When we got back to the ward I let all my emotion out. Gill was my hero.

“I’m still so in awe of how she got through it. She’s my rock. I’ve known her since I was playing open mic bars and was a van cleaner. I could never replace her.”

James also told Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show in 2019 about his newfound love and respect for his partner following Ada’s birth.

He told the presenter: “(My daughter) was born just 1lb 11oz. She was really, really small, but now she’s a good strong baby. She makes up for it in volume.

“It’s good we've got to this point, as the first year was difficult. Everything that was hard is worth it now.

“(Gill) was feeling down after the baby, so I had so much admiration for her.

“I just wanted to write a song that sounded like sunshine on the radio. I wanted to lift her spirits, and she said I did that.”