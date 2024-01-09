Barry Keoghan has confirmed he split from his long-term girlfriend after they had their son.

The ‘Saltburn’ actor, 31, was first rumoured in July to have broken up with Alyson Kierans after they had their boy Brando following three years of dating.

He has now told the new issue of GQ magazine about his ex: “She’s done a great job, and she’s an incredible mother.”

The magazine noted that in July “the tabloids reported (Barry and Alyson had) split, and added he offered “nothing further” when talking about his dating life other than to praise her as a mum.

A source told The Sun last year about the couple’s split: “They’ve grown apart over recent months, and things have finally come to a head.”

The publication added Barry’s “partying” had “caused arguments” with his orthodontist ex.

An insider also said the pair’s relationship had “suffered” following the success of the Oscar nominee’s 2022 film ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.

Barry and Alyson met in 2021 at a bar in London and had their baby boy –named after Hollywood icon Marlon Brando – in August 2022 while Barry was filming ‘Saltburn’ with Jacob Elordi.

Since his breakup from Alyson, Barry – who is also famed for his creepy turn alongside fellow Irishman Colin Farrell in ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ – has been linked to former Disney Channel actress Sabrina Carpenter, 24, after they were photographed dining together in December.

But a source has told Page Six exclusively there is “no truth” to rumours that the pair are romantically involved.