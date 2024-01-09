Travis Kelce says everyone “knows” his girlfriend Taylor Swift, is the “most famous person” in his phone’s contact list.

The NFL star, 34m has been dating the ‘Bad Blood’ singer, also 34, since last year and made the admission in a TikTok video that has gone viral.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis took a second to think when one of the team’s social media personalities asked him who was the most famous person whose phone number he had before he let out a huge sigh.

But before it appeared Travis was about to say Taylor, his interviewer interrupted with the line: “Don’t give us the easy answer. Don’t give us the easy answer, Trav!”

But Travis replied: “The easy answer is… you guys know the easy answer, you guys know the easy answer.”

Travis then went on to jokingly name Justin Timberlake, 42, as his most famous contact, calling the singer “the realest”.

When asked to call Justin, Travis shook his head and quickly replied: “Not a chance.”

He added: “I appreciate you, Justin, but I know he’s a busy man.”

Travis has previously told how Taylor got his phone number before they started dating last summer.

The Super Bowl champion said in November he and the Grammy winner had a mutual friend “playing Cupid” who encouraged Taylor to text him after she brought her ‘Eras Tour’ to his home stadium last July.

He told WSJ magazine: “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner (who said): ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’”

Travis wasn’t aware at the time who the “Cupid” was or that they were encouraging Taylor to contact him until she texted him.

He added: “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

The couple have yet to reveal the identity of their matchmaker, but some fans believe it was 48-year-old ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Jason Sudeikis.