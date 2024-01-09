Adan Canto has died aged 42.

The renowned Mexican actor – who went from a singer in his homeland to a popular Hollywood star, whose roles included a part in ‘Designated Survivor’ – passed away following a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

His death was revealed by Deadline on Tuesday (09.01.24), which also reported his last known role was in Fox’s ‘The Cleaning Lady’ drama series.

Married dad-of-two Adan’s representatives at UTA, Entertainment360 and Viewpoint told the outlet: “Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever.

“He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Adan’s role saw him play the male lead on the show for the first two seasons. While his health did not allow him to film when production on the upcoming Season 3 started in December, after the end of the Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strikes, he was said to have been planning to rejoin the cast later in the season.

It's understood the series will pay tribute to its star with a card in the Season 3 premiere.

Born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico in 1981 and raised in Texas, Adan left home at age 16 to pursue a career as a singer and guitarist in Mexico City.

He started with parts in local commercials and TV shows before being scouted for a major role in Kevin Williamson’s 2013 Fox drama ‘The Following’.

In ‘Designated Survivor’ he played US vice president-elect Aaron Shore opposite Kiefer Sutherland, 57, for three seasons.

He also had a part on ‘Narcos’ as real-life politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla.

For the past two years, Adan had been starring opposite Élodie Yung, 42, in ‘The Cleaning Lady’, playing gangster Arman Morales.

His movie roles included parts as Sunspot in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and a part in ‘2 Hearts’, along with a role in Halle Berry’s directorial debut ‘Bruised’.

Adan was also making a name for himself as an up-and-coming filmmaker and directed his first short film in 2014 and his second in 2020.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two young children, Roman Alder, three, and 18-month-old Eve Josephine.