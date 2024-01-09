Martin Short has insisted he’s not dating Meryl Streep.

Talk of a romance between the comic, 73, and Oscar-winning actress, 74, started after they were spotted looked cosy while sitting together at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday (07.01.24), but a representative for Martin has now dismissed any idea they are an item.

The spokesperson told People: “(They) are just very good friends, nothing more.”

Martin and Meryl had grown close while playing love interests on the popular Hulu show ‘Only Murders in the Building’, and during the Globes were photographed looking very comfortable with each other, sparking rumours among fans their friendship had turned romantic.

One fan said on X: “Meryl Streep and Martin Short allegedly dating is now my Roman Empire.”

In October, it was revealed Meryl had split from her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer.

A spokesperson for the actress revealed at the time the pair had been quietly “separated for more than six years” and living different lives.

Even though the former couple had not been seen together since 2018, Meryl was photographed wearing her wedding ring up until the news of their split broke.

The ‘Mama Mia!’ star and sculptor Don, 77, have four children – singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe, 44, and actresses Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and 32-year-old Louisa Jacobson.

Martin’s late wife Nancy Dolman, lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2010 at age 58.

The couple, who were married for nearly 30 years, had daughter Katherine, 40, and sons Oliver, 37, and 34-year-old Henry.

Martin told AARP in 2019 their marriage had been a “triumph”, adding he still talks to his late wife “all the time”.

He added to the outlet: “I believe that when people die, they zoom into the people that love them.

“This idea that it just ends, and don’t speak of them – that’s wrong. That’s based on denial that we’re all going to die. So to me, she’s still here.”