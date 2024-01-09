Boy George has admitted to using diabetes drugs to help him lose weight.

The ‘Karma Chameleon’ singer, 62, has spent years struggling with his size and has now revealed in his new autobiography ‘Karma’ he first took Ozempic – the Type 2 diabetes drug semaglutide that has become hugely popular among Hollywood stars – before he switched to Mounjaro, the brand name of another antidiabetic medication tirzepatide.

Opening up about how he took the drug to maintain his weight loss following a tummy tuck surgery in an extract from his book obtained by People, the singer said: “I have struggled with my weight most of my life, and being under public and media scrutiny doesn’t help.

“We are all guilty of saying, ‘Hasn’t so-and-so got big,’ even when we are carrying extra pounds ourselves.”

The singer also admitted he loves food and “can’t control” his appetite, but felt like he “finally got it under control” with the help of the diabetes drugs.

He added: “Well, I’m on Mounjaro. Isn’t everyone? Trust me anyone who was fat last year and is now skinny is on the wonder drug.”

The singer also told in his memoir he had a tummy tuck “not long after” he had hair transplants from 2015 to 2018 to help complete his transformation.

But he called the plastic surgery the “most painful thing” he’s “ever done”, adding he went on tour “straight after” with Cyndi Lauper and his “blood bag attached”.

He said: “I’d previously lost seven stone doing the metabolic balance diet and I needed to get rid of the excess skin.”

Despite his admissions, he insists in his book he has never had any work done on his face.

He added: “I’ve never had Botox, though, and I might be the only person in show business with my own face.

“I’m not frightened of getting old and I think I’ve grown into myself. It might seem weird to say I feel sexier but I actually do. I used to joke over the years, ‘Sexy at 60.’ That was my ambition.”