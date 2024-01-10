Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's divorce has been granted, just one day after it was filed.

The former couple announced in 2022 they had gone their separate ways and on Monday (08.01.24) the 'Cosby Show' actress moved to formalise the split by filing for divorce and on Tuesday (09.01.24), the Superior Court of California confirmed the dissolution of their marriage.

It seems the pair - who have Lola, 16, and 15-year-old Nakoa-Wolf together - had worked out the terms of their divorce before the filing.

According to a marital settlement agreement (MSA) obtained by People magazine,

“they each are fully satisfied with regard to the disclosures provided” and “they are sufficiently knowledgeable about the terms of the MSA, the value of the assets divided between them and the incomes of each of them.”

The 'Aquaman' actor and his 56-year-old former spouse have been awarded joint legal custody of their children and will be equally responsible for the teenagers' health, education and welfare.

No child support arrangement has been put in place, with the MSA simply stating the pair will "share the living expenses" of their kids and if one parent decided to travel with them, "that party shall be responsible for the Children’s expenses for such trips.”

Both Jason, 44, and Lisa have waived the right to seek spousal support from one another.

The document stated: “Such waiver of support is permanent and final and no court anywhere ever shall have the power or jurisdiction to award spousal support in favor of either party."

But although their marriage has officially ended, they will not be legally declared single until 9 July.

The former couple announced they had split in 2022 but Lisa - who also has actress daughter Zoe Kravitz, 35, with first husband Lenny Kravitz - listed their date of separation as 7 October 2020 when she filed for divorce this week.

Upon announcing their split in January 2022, the former couple noted that they did not think their parting was "newsworthy" but instead wanted to be "honest" with fans.

They explained that while they had grown apart romantically amid the COVID-19 pandemic, "the love between [them] carries on", and they want to set an example for their children by freeing each other.

The statement read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding - and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so - We share our Family news - That we are parting ways in marriage.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy - But so that - as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other - to be who we are learning to become...

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children. Teaching our Children What's possible - Living the Prayer May Love Prevail"