'Avatar 3' production will continue next month.

Sam Worthington - who plays Jake Sully opposite Zoe Saldana as Neytiri in the epic fantasy franchise - has given a major update with work set to resume in February ahead of the movie's planned 2025 release.

He told People magazine: "We go back to work on it in a month and it's big. It's bigger than you can imagine.”

It's unclear what work is still being done, but the 47-year-old star is clearly expecting big things from the movie.

Director James Cameron recently confirmed plans to spend two years on "post production" for 'Avatar 3', while he is still targeting its launch by the end of next year.

Speaking at a breakfast for 'TV New Zealand', he said: "We’re into a very hectic two years of post production right now, so it’ll be Christmas of ’25.”

Earlier last year, he offered a hint of what fans can expect from the next sequel as he pushes on with plans to have five films in the blockbuster series.

He told Deadline: "Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak."

Disney previously announced the next three movies in the sci-fi franchise have been delayed by a year, with 'Avatar 3' - the follow-up to last year's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' - coming on December 19, 2025.

'Avatar 4' will drop four years later, with 'Avatar 5' expected on the same date in 2031, a whole 22 years after the first movie was released in 2009.

Worthington will be 55 years old in the last movie, while Saldana previously voiced her dismay at how old she will be.

Taking to her Instagram Story over the summer, the 45-year-old actress wrote: "Great! I’m gonna be 53 when the last Avatar comes out [shocked face emoji].

“I was 27 when I shot the very first Avatar."