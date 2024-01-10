Angela Bassett thanked her fans for their "decades and decades" of support as she accepted an honorary Oscar.

The 65-year-old actress - who first received acclaim playing music superstar Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' - received the accolade on Tuesday (09.01.24), when she confessed to feeling "humbled" by the recognition.

After collecting her gong, Angela said: "It's been decades, right? Decades and decades, roles and roles, and blessings upon blessings.

"To the fans who've gone to see the movie and support it - I felt the love. I'm getting chills now, but I felt the love all these years. I mean, they have prayed, they have fussed, they have written, they have had my back. So it feels really satisfying to receive this. I'm humbled."

The Emmy Award-winning star - who has 17-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater with her husband Courtney B. Vance - also thanked her family for their constant support.

The acclaimed actress admitted that her family have played an instrumental role in her success.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The people who love being there, they're there, [and] they're there holding me up. You can't do it alone."

The Governors Awards are hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

And prior to the ceremony, Academy president Janet Yang explained that Angela had been chosen for the honour because of her reputation for delivering "transcendent performances that set new standards in acting".

