A TV series based on 'God of War' is currently being written.

The action-adventure gaming franchise follows Kratos, a Spartan warrior and later the Greek God of War, who was tricked into killing his family by his former master, the original Greek God of War Ares and now an adaptation reportedly heading to Prime Video is on the way.

Meanwhile, a show based on the action role-playing game 'Horizon' - in which Aloy, a young hunter in a world overrun by machines, who sets out to uncover her past - is also said to be in production at rival streaming platform Netflix.

After attending the Consumer Electronics Show, gaming journalist Geoff Keighley tweeted: "Writing is underway for the series based on GOD OF WAR for Prime Video and HORIZON ZERO DAWN for Netflix."

Work on the upcoming series of 'God of War' began in 2022, with 'Umbrella Academy' writer Steve Blackman admitting that he was "thrilled" to have the chance to turn the game into a TV show.

He said: "Horizon Zero Dawn is an exceptionally well-crafted game with wonderful characters not often seen in the rank-and-file of the gaming world. Guerrilla Games has created an incredibly lush and vivid world of man and machine who find themselves on a collision course to oblivion. Their salvation comes in the form of a young female warrior named Aloy, who has no idea she's the key to saving the world. Suffice it to say, yes, Aloy will be a main character in our story. My writing partner on this, Michelle Lovretta, and I are thrilled to be able to expand this remarkable IP into a series for all types of viewers."