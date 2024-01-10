'V/H/S' director David Bruckner is helming a remake of 'The Blob'.

TheWrap is reporting that the horror filmmaker will write and direct a new version of the film for Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

'The Blob' first hit cinema screens in 1958 and starred Steve McQueen in his first leading role. The plot follows a carnivorous amoeboidal alien that crashes to Earth from outer space, landing in a rural town, and proceeds to devour every living being in its path, growing in size each time,

In 1972, 'Dallas' star Larry Hagman directed a sequel titled 'Beware! The Blob' and in 1988 Chuck Russell remade the original starring Kevin Dillon and Shawnee Smith.

The original B-movie horror became a cult classic, and its goo special effects had a lasting impact on the horror and sci-fi genres.

Phantom Four's David Goyer and Keith Levine of Phantom Four will produce, while Judith Harris - who is the rights holder and the widow of Jack Harris who produced both the 1958 and 1988 versions - is serving as executive producer.

Bruckner made his reputation in the horror genre with the 'V/H/S' anthology films, 'The Ritual' and 'No One Gets Out Alive'.

He also directed the 2022 'Hellraiser' reboot, based on Clive Barker's 1986 novella 'The Hellbound Heart' and the author's own 1987 film which introduced the world to demonic being Pinhead.