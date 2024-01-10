Mel B was "so p*****" off when her daughter stole her Spice Girls outfits.

The 48-year-old pop star - who has Phoenix, 24, with first husband Jimmy Gulzar, 16-year-old Angel from her relationship with Eddie Murphy, and 12-year-old Madison with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte - famously wore a host of leopard print numbers during her time in the 1990s girls band but was horrified to discover that her eldest hat "stolen" her look for an Instagram post.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', she said: "I was so p***** at this! So my daughter is 24. She used to live with me but now that' she's 24, I've kicked her out and told her to make her own living, like you do as a parent, so I'm looking on Instagram and she sends me through this flurry of pictures.

"First of all, I said 'I'll have to get my glasses!' And I thought 'Oh that looks a bit like me!' And she's got my bloody outfits on!

"The b**** stole my look, she went into my wardrobe! I said 'You'd better bring all that stuff back now, because they are my clothes! I did think it was a trick, like, 'Who wore it better?' - me!"

During their heyday, the 'Wannabe' hitmakers became known for each donning a certain style of outfit associated with their character.

Geri Halliwell infamously wore a Union Jack dress at the BRIT Awards, Victoria Beckham often wore sleek black dresses, Melanie C was seen in sports gear and Emma Bunton regularly wore baby pink.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge explained that because she and her bandmates were a "homegrown" act, she made a lot of her own outfits when they were trying to make it big.

"Spice Girls are very much a homegrown band. So we used to style ourselves and we'd do our own music. We'd beg producers and co-writers to work with us on the promise that when we were rich and famous we'd pay them back. We never did.

"Our journey was tough and we were broke basically, living in a house together. So we dressed ourselves. That top was like fifty cents and I probably made the top myself."