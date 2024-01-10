The ‘Indiana Jones’ game is reportedly due to release in 2024.

According to Insider Gaming, industry insiders are claiming that the title, which will allow Xbox players to go on epic adventures as the well-travelled archeologist, will release later this year.

Microsoft will likely provide some details as to what the the exact launch date for the title is in the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct event, which will be held on 18 January and provide gamers with a chance to see how the project is progressing, with “more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights.”

The ‘Indiana Jones’ game will be an Xbox exclusive, and is being developed by MachineGames and Bethesda, the studio behind the ‘Wolfenstein’ and ‘Starfield’ series. However, the title was not always going to be exclusive to Microsoft’s console, and was initially slated to release on Sony’s PlayStation 5 console.

In a leaked email conversation between Bethesda’s Pete Hines and Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, the gaming boss admitted removing the PlayStation port of the project was not something they agreed with franchise-owner Lucasfilm.

He wrote: “While it is not in our messaging, I think it is important to highlight that Lucasfilm brought up the issue of platforms because we have a signed agreement with them to develop the game for multiple consoles.”

Phil replied: "The upside here is a game coming from Bethesda that everyone will be excited about. This is the most important thing. The downside for Xbox... is that a large percentage of output from Bethesda won’t directly benefit the Xbox community in any way.”