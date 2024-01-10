A CD Projekt Red developer has said that Cyberpunk 2077 was “just a warm up”.

The studio was met by swathes of criticism upon the title’s release in 2020 due to it being overridden with bugs and glitches, but has since updated the game to improve performance and new content. Now, narrative director for Project Orion, the next instalment in the 'Cyberpunk' franchise, Igor Sarzynski has teased that gamers could expect much more from the studio, after he moved to the CD’s new office in Boston, Massachusetts.

Taking to X (formally Twitter) he wrote: “First day in the Boston office! So good to meet old friends and officially kickstart our Orion journey.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this project and i’m sure we can make it something special. 2077 was just a warm-up.”

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ has grown from strength to strength since its 2020 release, and continues to provide new experiences and additions to the story that have made the title incredibly popular.

In September, the Idris Elba-led expansion ‘Phantom Liberty’ released, and was met with plenty of positive reviews.

Speaking to Xbox, the ‘Luther’ actor said: “It’s so complex. I came in and just inherited the world you know – and the storytelling is deep. And so I just brought my own nuance in terms of, I guess, how he sounds, the emotive spectrum for him – but it’s pretty well written.”