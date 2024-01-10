Jon Hamm's experience of married life has been "very nice".

The 52-year-old actor and actress Anna Osceola tied the knot in 2023, and Jon has loved his experience of married life so far.

The 'Mad Men' star told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's exciting, you know, it's very nice.

"We had our six-month anniversary on Christmas Eve, so that was sort of nice. It makes it easier to remember."

Despite this, Jon actually forgot their six-month anniversary because they both had so much going on at the time.

He said: "There was a lot going on, it was Christmas Eve."

Jon shot various projects - including 'Fargo', and the latest season of 'The Morning Show' - last year, and he struggles to believe that so much has happened in his life over recent months.

He confessed: "I forgot I did all this actually, it was one of those things, you know? We shot it all last year and it had to come out at some point so now it's all coming out."

Jon tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California in June, and he previously predicted that his Christmas celebrations would be "doubly nice".

He told PEOPLE: "The best part of it is just being together. That's really it. And it's doubly nice that we're married now and that's really fun, but hopefully that continues on and you start creating new traditions with your family and all of those things, and that's the best."

Jon and Anna decorated their home for Christmas, and they were both looking forward to the big day.

The actor explained: "We do decorate. That's really nice. Part of that, getting the house in a place where the tree's up and there's stockings hung and presents are hidden and all that stuff is really fun, and it also just smells good.

"I don't really understand how that works, but maybe it's a candle thing, but I don't know. Somehow it just starts to smell really good. The food gets going and the candles get going and the tree's there, [it’s] just [a] good smell. That, for me, evokes all of the things that the holiday season brings."