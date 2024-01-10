Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have "amazing chemistry".

The 49-year-old actor has been romantically linked to Gigi, 28, over recent months, and things are "continuing to get serious" between them.

A source told Us Weekly: "Despite their hectic schedules, they spend as much time together as possible. They have a lot in common and both have very funny personalities, so they have amazing chemistry."

The Hollywood star had dinner with his mom, Gloria Campano, and Gigi after the Golden Globes.

And Gigi has already made a really good impression on Gloria.

The insider shared: "Bradley had a really nice time at the Globes, but he was also excited to spend some time with Gigi after and grab dinner with her and a few friends.

"His mom definitely approves of this relationship and thinks Gigi is just lovely."

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed that Gigi and Bradley have "similar personalities".

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Gigi and Bradley get along well and have similar personalities. Underneath it all, they are both goofy, love to laugh, travel, and spend time with their family and friends. They are genuinely happy and taking things day by day.

"Fame doesn't phase either one of them and they admire that about each other."

Prior to that, a source claimed that Bradley felt "excited" about getting to know Gigi.

The actor loves spending time with the model and she is "exactly his type".

The source told DailyMail.com: "Bradley is excited about getting to know Gigi.

"He hasn't felt this excitement about a woman in a very long time.

"They are taking it slow, but he's very into her. She is exactly his type."

Bradley and Gigi - who previously dated pop star Zayn Malik - were said to be "having fun" together, in spite of their age gap.

Reflecting on their burgeoning romance, a second source said at the time: "Bradley is eager to date again and be in a relationship.

"He loves all that comes with it and Gigi is beautiful and she gets it, she is really cool and knows her way around relationships like this with famous men, so they are both having fun."