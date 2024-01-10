Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media to focus on "what really matters".

The 31-year-old singer has announced that she's stepping back from social media, after she was recently accused of gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's romance at the Golden Globes.

Selena wrote on her Instagram Story: "I'm off social for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters."

During the awards ceremony, Selena was seen chatting to Taylor Swift and actress Keleigh Sperry, and fans subsequently speculated that they were talking about Kylie and Timothee's high-profile romance.

But Selena has already rubbished that idea.

Responding to the speculation, Selena - who has a huge social media following - recently wrote on Instagram: "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Selena started dating Benny Blanco in 2023, and the brunette beauty is said to be "super happy" with the record producer.

.A source recently told PEOPLE: "She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment.

"Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

Another source revealed that Selena feels "safe and secure" with Benny.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans.

"Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her.

"He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."

Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber, Zedd and The Weeknd - feels she can be "her most authentic self with Benny without doubting his potential motives".

The source added: "It's taken a lot for her to let someone in, but Benny has proven himself to her and she appreciates his ideals and morals. She feels like she can give him a part of her heart that she hasn't been able to, or willing to, offer in a relationship in a very long time.

"Selena feels like she has finally found one of the good guys and it's been very refreshing for her. Their feelings for each other are very mutual and they are looking forward to growing their relationship and special bond."