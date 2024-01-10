Matthew Perry is the subject of a shock report that says he lied about being sober before his death and had a history of being abusive to women.

The ‘Friends’ star died aged 54 in October 2023, with multiple prescription medications found at the scene after Matthew had spent months making shock revelations about his drug and drink addictions that he insisted in his memoir he had beaten.

Three anonymous sources have now claimed to Us Weekly in a bombshell cover story on the late actor he had a string of shocking skeletons in his closet at the time of his death – though neither the insiders or Matthew’s alleged victims are named.

One source told the publication: “He was verbally, emotionally and physically abusive.”

They added the actor was “manipulative” and said: “All he knew how to do was cause pain and play the victim.”

A second insider denied to the magazine the star was a “horrible human being” but said he had been “warped” by his addiction.

In October 2022 Matthew admitted he had spent around $9 million trying to get sober, and insisted he had been clean of all substances for 18 months at that point.

Among the prescription drugs cops found at his $6 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles where he was found dead in his hot tub were antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications.

But there were no illegal substances found.

Initial tests found Matthew did not have fentanyl or meth in his system when he died in his hot tub, and the final autopsy report attributed his cause of death to the “acute effects of ketamine” which can be used to treat depression.

One source told Us Weekly Matthew once got into a physical confrontation with addiction expert Morgan Moses, who was a close friend.

They said about the alleged altercation in March 2022: “He threw (Morgan) into a wall and threw something at her and shoved her onto a bed.”

The source also claimed Matthew was known to punch walls, flip tables and throw things during angry outbursts, and had been left “mortified” by his alleged fight with Morgan.

An insider also alleged a woman in her early 20s threatened to sue Matthew in 2020 for emotional and psychological abuse after he allegedly “got her addicted to drugs, including oxycodone and painkillers”.

They added the woman never went public as she “settled” out of court and signed an NDA.