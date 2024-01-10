The Screen Actors Guild Award nominations are dominated by double-blockbuster behemoth ‘Barbenheimer’.

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ received a leading four nods for the 30th year of the event after the two movies ruled last year’s box office.

The two films are up for the guild’s top award of best ensemble alongside Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘American Fiction’ and ‘The Color Purple’.

On the TV front, ‘Succession’ dominated with a leading five nominations for its final season – which was closely followed by ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘The Last of Us’, which has four nominations for the event.

Among the nominations for ‘Succession’ starring Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin is best ensemble.

The best TV comedy ensemble will be a race between ‘The Bear’, ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Abbott Elementary’ and hitman drama ‘Barry’.

Warner Bros Discovery earned the most nominations of any media or technology company, receiving 20 for its films and shows – a group that includes ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Succession’ and ‘Barbie’.

It was followed by Netflix, with 12 nominations and Apple with 11.

The awards will celebrate performances in films and shows released during one of the stormiest years in history for the union as it saw its members grind Hollywood to a standstill with a series of strikes.

Last year, for instance, the four performers who won SAG awards – Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis – went on to capture Oscars for their work.

Since its inception in 1995, only four movies have won best picture at the Oscars without receiving a nomination from SAG for cast ensemble.

‘Oppenheimer’ star Cillian Murphy, who plays physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan epic, has been was nominated for best leading actor, alongside Paul Giamatti for his role as a washed up teacher in ‘The Holdovers’.

Best leading actress in a motion picture will be a race between frontrunners Lily Gladstone, who plays an Osage woman at the centre of a murderous conspiracy in ‘The Killers of the Flower Moon’, and Emma Stone, portraying a woman who embarks on a journey of sexual discovery in ‘Poor Things’.

But Leonardo DiCaprio was overlooked for his starring role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, while one of 2023’s most acclaimed films ‘May December’, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, was shut out.

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix for the first time this year on 24 February.

SAG 2024 NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'American Fiction'

'Barbie'

'The Color Purple'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Oppenheimer'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – 'Nyad'

Lily Gladstone – 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Carey Mulligan – 'Maestro'

Margot Robbie – 'Barbie'

Emma Stone – 'Poor Things'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – 'Maestro'

Colman Domingo – 'Rustin'

Paul Giamatti – 'The Holdovers'

Cillian Murphy – 'Oppenheimer'

Jeffrey Wright – 'American Fiction'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks – 'The Color Purple'

Penelope Cruz – 'Ferrari'

Jodie Foster – 'Nyad'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – 'The Holdovers'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – 'American Fiction'

Willem Dafoe – 'Poor Things'

Robert De Niro – 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Robert Downey Jr. – 'Oppenheimer'

Ryan Gosling – 'Barbie'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Crown'

'The Guilded Age'

'The Last of Us'

'The Morning Show'

'Succession'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'Abbot Elementary'

'Barry'

'The Bear'

'Only Murders in the Building'

'Ted Lasso'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – 'The Morning Show'

Elizabeth Debicki – 'The Crown'

Bella Ramsey – 'The Last of Us'

Keri Russell – 'The Diplomat'

Sarah Snook – 'Succession'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – 'Succession'

Billy Crudup – 'The Morning Show'

Kieran Culkin – 'Succession'

Matthew Macfadyen – 'Succession'

Pedro Pascal – 'The Last of Us'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Rachel Brosnahan – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Quinta Brunson – 'Abbott Elementary'

Ayo Edebiri – 'The Bear'

Hannah Waddingham – 'Ted Lasso'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – 'Ted Lasso'

Bill Hader – 'Barry'

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – 'The Bear'

Jason Sudeikis – 'Ted Lasso'

Jeremy Allen White – 'The Bear'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – 'Painkiller'

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things'

Brie Larson – 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Be Powley – 'A Small Light'

Ali Wong – 'Beef'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – 'Fellow Travelers'

Jon Hamm – 'Fargo'

David Oyelowo – 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

Tony Shalhoub – 'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie'

Steven Yeun – 'Beef'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Ahsoka'

'Barry'

'Beef'

'The Last of Us'

'The Mandalorian'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Barbie'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

'John Wick: Chapter 4'

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'