Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are to reunite for '28 Years Later', a sequel to their classic horror movie '28 Days Later'.

The Oscar-winning director and the 53-year-old filmmaker teamed up to helm and write the 2002 horror flick respectively, and while they didn't direct or pen the script for the 2007 follow-up '28 Weeks Later', the pair are set to join forces again for a new zombie thriller.

Multiple sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that '28 Years Later' is expected to hit studios, streamers and other potential buyers later this week.

Boyle and Garland - who were executive producers on '28 Weeks Later' - are said to be hoping to launch a new trilogy, with each film thought to have a budget of around $75 million.

Garland looks set to pen the trilogy, while Boyle will helm the first movie in the series, and the pair will produce the films.

In November 2022, Boyle admitted he would be "tempted" to complete a '28 Days Later' trilogy, and said the opportunity to adapt Garland's script for a '28 Months Later' motion picture appealed to him.

In an interview with NME, Danny said: "I'd be very tempted (to direct it). It feels like a very good time actually. It's funny. I hadn't thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered 'Bang, this script!' which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we'll see... who knows?"

The original movie starred Cillian Murphy as bicycle courier Jim, a man who wakes from a coma to find London deserted after a viral infection decimates society, and Boyle knew that it would be a success immediately.

The 'Trainspotting' filmmaker recalled: "I instantly knew the film was something very special. I remember reading the first ten pages of (Alex Garland's script), thinking, 'This is brilliant'.

"It was like a quarter of a page. He wanders around London on his own and you just thought, 'Oh my God!'

"What an amazing idea: a deserted London. It's actually come to haunt us (since Covid). We complain how overcrowded (cities) are and about the stress, and then in an instant, life as we know it in many, many different forms can empty them."