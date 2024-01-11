Selena Gomez is to play Linda Ronstadt in a biopic.

The 31-year-old star is attached to portray the legendary singer in a movie that is in the works from producers James Keach and Ronstadt's manager John Boylan.

A director and additional cast members are still yet to be announced.

Linda's social media accounts posted a news story about the movie on Wednesday (10.01.24) with the message: "It all started with a simple dream."

The 'You're No Good' singer and Selena are said to have met at Ronstadt's home to discuss the film, according to a note on the website for Boylan's Great Eastern Music company.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star had initially teased the project earlier this week by sharing an image of Linda's memoir 'Simple Dreams' (which shares its name with the singer's successful 1977 album) to her Instagram Stories.

Ronstadt, 77, has had a highly successful music career spanning several decades and incorporating a range of genres. She has won 11 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

The 'Don't Know Much' hitmaker was forced to retire from singing as she revealed that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013, although doctors later revised the diagnosis to the degenerative condition progressive supranuclear palsy.

Discussing how her voice had been stolen by her health problems, Linda said in 2014: "It wouldn't sound like anything. I can't get to the note. I can't make any quality sound. I can't arrange pitch. I might aim for a note and hit another one. It sounds like shouting."