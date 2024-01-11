Dua Lipa has quit smoking.

The 27-year-old pop star had only initially managed to kick the habit for her 'Future Nostalgia' tour in 2022 in order to make sure her vocal health was at its best but has now revealed that she has stopped altogether.

Speaking on 'Late Night With Seth ­Meyers', she said: "I was smoking ­cigarettes at the time...But I’ve stopped. I’ve quit, guys."

It is not clear exactly when the 'Houdini' hitmaker began smoking but after suffering from laryngitis in December 2021, she felt the need to quit for the sake of her tour and later gushed about how much "confidence" quitting had given her.

Speaking on her ‘At Your Service’ podcast, she revealed: "I had laryngitis in December and that kind of kickstarted me quitting smoking a month earlier than I was supposed to. But I did it and I have stuck to it. I feel so excited and there is a lot of adrenaline – and sometimes I don’t feel confident at all.

"There are moments when I am on stage every night and, yeah I am quite exposed, and I am dancing and performing and I feel like I have to work out and stay really healthy in order to feel good about myself.

“So I only like to do things that make me feel good and that also helps with my confidence.”

However, the Grammy Award-winning star wrapped up her 'Future Nostalgia' tour in November 2022, and just under a year later in the summer of 2023 - amid the success of starring in summer smash hit 'Barbie' - Dua posted a snap of herself on Instagram where she was seen lighting up whilst posing in a tropical location.