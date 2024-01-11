Joy Sunday took inspiration from New York to find "confidence in herself".

The 'Wednesday' actress - who plays Bianca Barclay in the hit Netflix series - has been named a global ambassador for French beauty brand Lancôme, and she has reflected on how her own sense of style developed.

She told People magazine: "New York shares a Parisian sense of beauty in that it’s very individual and true to self.

"I grew up having to learn beauty for myself and I have since carried that through. I am always going to look inward when I want to craft a look.

"I will always want to tell a story. New York has definitely given me that confidence in myself and what I want to say."

The 27-year-old star - who was born in New York to a Nigerian family - will appear in her first campaign for the brand's new L’absolu Rouge Intimatte Blushing Nudes line.

Reflecting on the moment she found out about the collaboration, she said: “I imploded. I was jumping up and down and screaming.”

For Joy, having her makeup on point and "fully beat" is a huge boost for her, and gives her a lot of confidence to carry off her whole look.

She added: "When I have my face fully beat, I feel like I can walk in any pair of heels. Having my makeup set is going to pull the look together. That, and a snatched waist.”

On Monday (15.01.24), the actress will make her first red carpet appearance since joining Lancôme as she steps out at the Emmy Awards.

Teasing something special from her ensemble, she said: “I am excited to truly make a statement. My Emmy’s debut is going to be monumental.”