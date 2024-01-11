'Battlefield 2042' will be getting two new maps.

The popular DICE-produced first person shooter is due to receive several big updates in the coming months, as the studio announced the roadmap for the coming months.

All of the content will fall under Season 7, which will break the trend of adding two new maps to the game rather than the usual one.

However, there are more changes that gamers can expect to see soon.

On 30 January, Update 6.3 will release, which will include several welcomed quality of life improvements, such as 'Improved Map Rotations' and 'Portal Squad Spectator Modifier', which will allow players to spectate any squad they want.

A month later, Update 6.4 is due to launch, which will include further performance improvements, like 'Vehicle Gunner Direction HUD', 'Persistent Servers Update' and 'Aircraft Impact Improvements', which DICE promises will fix the visual effects and physics of the vehicles, particularly during crashes.

In 2021, 'Battlefield 2042' was met by a backlash from some players and critics after it came to light that the game featured bugs and glitches.

But the title has had a huge surge in popularity, with it recently sitting at more than 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, the highest figure ever recorded for DICE's project.