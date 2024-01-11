An industry insider has claimed the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature a handful of exciting upgrades as well as a price increase.

According to Taiwan's Economic Daily, the eagerly-awaited second generation of the Japanese company's hugely popular console will come with a handful of massive upgrades, including a higher refresh rate display, meaning gameplay will be smoother as that of the first Switch, which has a standard 60Hz display.

The news outlet also claims that the internal storage of the device will be doubled from 32GB to 64GB, allowing players to install more games without the hassle of needing to delete old titles.

Heavy gamers will also be pleased to hear that the Switch 2 is reportedly going to receive a performance boost, and will trade the Tegra X1+ chip for the revamped T239 processor from manufacturer NVIDIA.

As well as this, the device will allegedly be doubling the RAM memory from 4GB in the first generation console for 8GB, which would mean load times between games would be shorter.

However, all of these upgrades come at a cost, as Economic Daily have claimed the Nintendo Switch 2 will retain for $400, which is a $100 increase from the Nintendo Switch OLED.