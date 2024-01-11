Alan Cumming was shocked to discover that his scrotum had aged.

The 58-year-old star - who is currently on the road telling intimate stories from his life with his 'Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age' tour - explained that the only time he ever feels as if he is actually approaching 60 is when he visits his dermatologist but panicked when he noticed something unusual "downstairs" during a routine check.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', he said: "The one time I do feel my age is when I go to the dermatologist, I'm pale and I go a lot. I get these mole checks and so one time I was in the shower having a little check downstairs.

"The way that women check their breasts, it's good to check there for testicular cancer. So I was doing that and I suddenly found these two little red dots on one of my testicles. It was like someone had taken a red Sharpie to one of my balls. Someone may well have done that and I just didn't notice!

"So, I went to the dermatologist and he said 'Oh, Alan, that's nothing to worry about - that's just a normal part of scrotal ageing!' Scrotal ageing is a thing."

The 'Good Wife' actor - who is also known for starring in Broadway productions of classic musicals such as 'Cabaret'- is also refusing to "act his age" and wants to remain "curious" about the world around him.

He said of his tour: "I talk about various things that have happened to me. I talk about age, I talk about people who have died. I talk about sex...

"It's a sort of old-fashioned cabaret under the theme of ageing. We're all sort of told how we should behave as we get older. I think not acting your age is just saying no to that and staying curious about life."